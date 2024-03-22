RASKC’s Pet of the Week is fun and goofy Isla! She is a gentle girl who walks well on leash, appears potty trained, enjoys attention, and is easy to train due to her love of treats and toys!

She also enjoys hanging out as an office buddy with the shelter staff. Isla may not do well with other dogs but that’s okay, because she’s more than enough to be your one and only. She’s a sweet girl with a lot of energy!

Isla was brought into RASKC as a stray in January. She is a one-year-old Great Dane/Pit Bull mix that weighs 66 pounds. Spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines, Isla is ready for her new home!

Isla’s adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion and a discount on training through GoodPup. As Pet of the Week, Isla’s adoption fee is reduced.

If you are ready to make Isla the newest member of your family, please visit her at RASKC! RASKC is located at 21615 64th Ave S. in Kent (map below) and is open weekdays from noon to 5pm and weekends from noon to 4pm.

You can find out more about Isla and her other friends waiting for homes on RASKC’s website at: