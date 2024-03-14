RASKC’s Pet of the Week is ready to rule your heart – meet “King,” a seven-year-old male German Shepherd who is outgoing, loving, and playful!

He is also a very smart boy and is practicing sit, stay, come, down, and shake at the shelter.

King has an independent side and likes to do his own thing at times but would also love to cuddle up with you at home!

King was brought in by his previous owner in January, when they could no longer care for him. He lived in a home with cats, dogs, and kids; however, at the shelter he is not too sure about how he feels about other dogs so would do best as an only pet or with slow introductions to other dogs.

Because King can sometimes be shy and anxious, he would also do best in a calm, quiet home with older children.

King is 93 pounds, neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped. His adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion and a discount on training through GoodPup.

As Pet of the Week, King’s adoption fee is reduced!

If you are ready to make King the newest member of your family, please visit him at RASKC, located at 21615 64th Ave S, in Kent (map below), and open weekdays from Noon to 5 p.m. and weekends from Noon to 4 p.m..

You can find out more about King and his other friends waiting for homes on RASKC’s website at: