“Brutus” is RASKC’s Pet of the Week – a German Shepherd mix who is full of energy and loves to play.

Brutus is treat and toy motivated and will happily sit, shake, and lay down for them. He’s very gentle when taking treats! Brutus hasn’t had any formal dog to dog intros at RASKC yet, but his tail wags and he likes to play bow when walking past other dogs. Four-year-old Brutus is a big and tall guy weighing in at over 100 pounds. He may have a tough name, but he’s really just a nice dog waiting for the perfect family!

Brutus is neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped. Because of his size, Brutus might do best in home without small children. His adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion and a discount on training through GoodPup. As Pet of the Week, Brutus’s adoption fee is reduced.

If you are ready to make Brutus the newest member of your family, please visit him at RASKC! RASKC is located at 21615 64th Ave S, in Kent and is open weekdays from noon to 5pm and weekends from noon to 4pm.

You can find out more about Brutus and his other friends waiting for homes on RASKC’s website at: