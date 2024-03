A wrong way, head-on collision on SR-167 near Ellingson in Kent sent two victims to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle early Saturday morning, Mar. 30, 2024 at around 2:49 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers said that a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes (wrong way) just south of Ellingson in lane 3 of 3 collided head-on with a northbound vehicle in lane 2.

Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lanes.