Meet sweet and wiggly ‘Sif,’ RASKC’s Pet of the Week!

Two-year-old Sif is a 58-pound male Siberian Husky, who was brought into RASKC by a good Samaritan on April 1, 2024. While he had a microchip, sadly no one came for Sif. His name comes from “Sifjar” which signifies bonds and affiliations. Once you gain his trust, Sif is yours forever!

Sif is a dog who loves treats and toys and will happily “sit” for them. He is full of energy and loves to play! Sif’s favorite game is playing “keep away” with a toy in his mouth. Sif played with a female Husky while at RASKC and they both had the same personalities…a little forward and not the best at taking corrections from their playmates. Sif would do best with a dog that can handle his rambunctious personality, or as the only dog in the home.

Sif’s adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion and a discount on training through GoodPup. Sif is neutered and current on vaccines. As Pet of the Week, Sif’s adoption fee is reduced!

If you are looking for an energetic best friend to add to your family, please visit Sif at RASKC! RASKC is located at 21615 64th Ave S, in Kent and is open weekdays from noon to 5pm and weekends from noon to 4pm.

You can find out more about Sif and his other friends waiting for homes on RASKC’s website at: