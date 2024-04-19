Meet RASKC’s Pet of the Week, Squirt!

A 7-year-old female domestic shorthair cat, Squirt lived with many other cats in her previous home and was described as shy, loving, and independent. She has been pretty shut down since she’s gone through a lot of change in a short time and being at RASKC is really new to Squirt. It may take her a while to get comfortable in her new home and show her true self.

Squirt is a gentle and loving cat who likes to take things slow. Because of Squirt’s shy nature she would do best in a calm, quiet home without younger children. Once she gets to know you, Squirt will be a very devoted friend.

Squirt is spayed, current on vaccinations, and microchipped. Her adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion. As Pet of the Week, Squirt’s adoption fee is reduced!

If you are looking for a fabulous feline to bring home, please visit RASKC today! RASKC is located at 21615 64th Ave S, in Kent and is open weekdays from noon to 5pm and weekends from noon to 4pm.

You can find out more about Squirt and her other friends waiting for homes on RASKC’s website at: