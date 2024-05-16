The Covington Economic Development Council (CEDC) will be hosting the city’s first-ever Restaurant Week from May 20-28, 2024.

A partnership between the Covington Chamber of Commerce, the City of Covington and CEDC, the nine-day event is a celebration of Covington’s local dining scene. It will kick off on May 20 at 4:30 p.m. at Covington City Hall. The kickoff, which officially launches Covington Restaurant Week, will include fun surprises, giveaways, and free goodie bags to the first 25 people.

Covington Restaurant Week will feature nine participating restaurants that are offering special menus and different deals and promotions throughout the week. Seven of the participating restaurants are located in Covington – Applebee’s, Bruchelle’s Bagel Bistro, Cosmic Bottles, Just Poké, Nikki’s Restaurant & Lounge, The Rock Wood-Fired Pizza, and Grill In The Woods at Druids Glen. Two restaurants are not in Covington but they border the city limits and are Covington Chamber members, so they were invited to participate. Restaurants do not need to be members of the Chamber to be involved.

The idea originated last fall by Diana Patterson of the Patterson Real Estate Team, a member of the Covington Chamber and CEDC.

“Our restaurants have struggled the last few years, navigating the pandemic and dealing with rising costs and staff shortages. I wanted to find a way to uplift them while also bringing the community together,” Patterson said. “I approached Dana Neuts at the Covington Chamber, who got CEDC involved. We formed a planning committee and here we are!”

“As we get closer to kickoff, it is so rewarding to see how excited the restaurants are to be a part of this event and the buzz that’s building in the community,” Neuts said. “It has been a lot of work, but our committee and CEDC came together to make it happen. We owe a big thanks to Diana for having the vision to try something new and supporting it 100% to see it through.”

To encourage diners to visit participating restaurants multiple times throughout Restaurant Week, the team created a passport program. Each time a diner goes to a participating restaurant or dines at their favorite restaurant more than once, they’ll get a stamp. Each stamp represents an entry into a random prize drawing for restaurant gift cards to keep customers coming back after Restaurant Week is over.

The event is supported by the Patterson Team, the presenting sponsor, as well as Red Canoe Credit Union, Auto-Chlor System, SpotOn and UW Valley Lifestyle Medicine powered by Pinnacle. Many of the restaurants have also donated gift cards to be used as prizes at the end of Restaurant Week.

More information about Covington Restaurant Week, including how the passport program works and what diners can expect, is available at CovingtonRestaurantWeek.com. Each individual restaurant page includes details about their offer(s), location, hours, links to online menus, and more.

Contact the Covington Chamber at 253-780-1557 or [email protected] with questions.