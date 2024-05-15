Your ray of sunshine is here with RASKC’s Pet of the Week Sunny!

This fun loving, friendly, and happy boy is three years old and 62 pounds. He’s enjoyed playing with other dogs at the shelter and is a goofy guy. While he can get bouncy and excited, Sunny is easy-going in his kennel and spends a lot of time laying around, so he’s probably got a pretty good “off” switch!

Sunny has been with RASKC since mid-January and spent some time in a foster home. They shared that he is a sweet and loving dog with stunning eyes and a big heart who would be happy to be your lap dog. He’s housetrained, crate-trained, and loves his toys which help him keep his active mind busy! Sunny’s favorite toys are cheese-filled Kongs and stuffed animals.

Sunny’s adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion and a discount on training through GoodPup. Sunny is neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccines.

During the month of May, you can “Pick Your Price” when you adopt an adult dog (six months or older) from RASKC. Adoption fees are $25, $50, $75, or $100, plus a pet license fee if applicable.

If you are ready for a snuggle bug who just wants to please his people and be loved, please visit Sunny at RASKC! RASKC is located at 21615 64th Ave S, in Kent and is open weekdays from noon to 5pm and weekends from noon to 4pm.

You can find out more about Sunny and his other friends waiting for homes on RASKC’s website at