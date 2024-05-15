Thirteen people indicted in a significant drug trafficking investigation are being sought by law enforcement with 10 of them in custody this week, announced U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

The defendants are named in three different indictments for a drug trafficking scheme. Two additional defendants were arrested today on criminal complaints.

“These defendants were brazenly bringing large loads of drugs to western Washington and didn’t hesitate to arm themselves with high-powered firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Gorman. “Even after law enforcement seized the drugs in various traffic stops in Oregon and Washington, they were not deterred.”

The lead indictment names ten members of the conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and alprazolam. Lead defendant Hector Duran Aldaco, 23, of Federal Way is also charged with using a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Others named in the indictment include:

David Padilla, 22, of Kent

Damian Pina-Raymundo, 19, of Enumclaw

Daniel Moreno, 24, of Federal Way

Rogelio Pena, 21, of Tacoma

Neldin Licona Rivera, 33, of Seattle

Sebastian Esquivel Rojas, 20, of Federal Way

A second indictment charges Salina Rose Atsemet, 26, of Renton for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute it for a seizure on February 27, 2024, where one kilo of cocaine and two firearms were taken by law enforcement.

In a third indictment, Brian Axel Pedraza Cisneros, 20, and Jose Rodolfo Aguilar Cortes, 21, both of Federal Way, are indicted for a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances for a seizure of 14 kilos of cocaine and one firearm on March 24, 2024, in Lewis County.

The indictments call for forfeiture of items linked to the criminal conduct including firearms that were seized in the case.

In the investigation prior to the arrests today, law enforcement seized: 59 kilograms of fentanyl pills, 81 kilograms of methamphetamine, 21 kilos of cocaine and eleven firearms.

Two additional defendants who were involved in the drug trafficking activity were arrested on criminal complaints:

Brian Garcia Lopez, 23, of Kent

Otis Lee Dew, 25, of Puyallup

This week alone law enforcement seized an additional 12+ kilograms ofmethamphetamine, more than 14,000 fentanyl pills, a half-kilogram of cocaine and 42 firearms.

“Drugs and guns are a dangerous combination and this group had large amounts of both, posing a grave threat to Western Washington,“ said David. F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “The Drug Enforcement Administration is thankful to our Federal, state, and local partners who worked with us tirelessly on this case to safeguard the lives of our community endangered by this group.”

“Today’s enforcement action demonstrates the strength of partnerships around the region in keeping our communities safe.” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “It’s satisfying to know the illegal drugs and weapons seized are now off the streets. The FBI and our partners will continue investigating these cases and holding those responsible accountable.”

The charges contained in the indictments and criminal complaints are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), Seattle Police Department, Oregon State Police, Portland Police Department, California Highway Patrol, the Los Angeles Strike Force, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Centralia Police Department.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Casey Conzatti and Elyne Vaught.