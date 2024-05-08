In an effort to reduce traffic collisions in South King County, the Kent Police Department is partnering with regional law enforcement agencies for a week-long speed enforcement operation.

Speeding is a major contributing factor in traffic accidents, accounting for over a third of all collisions, according to Kent PD. They cite a statistic that a one percent increase in speed can lead to a four percent increase in traffic fatalities.

The Kent Police Department is collaborating with the Renton Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office/Covington, Washington State Patrol, Algona Police Department, Federal Way Police Department, Enumclaw Police Department, Pacific Police Department, Des Moines Police Department, Maple Valley Police Department, Auburn Police Department, and SeaTac Police Department for this initiative.

“Please slow down. It saves lives,” police said.

For more info, read National Vehicle Accident data here:

https://www.nhtsa.gov/press-releases/2022-traffic-deaths-2023-early-estimates