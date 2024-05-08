The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office this week filed felony charges against three co-defendants following a months-long investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office into a drug trafficking operation in South King County.

Prosecutors say that multiple apartment units, vehicles and a storage unit were associated with drug trafficking in South King County.

As noted in charging documents, the three co-defendants had been under surveillance since the summer of 2023.

As part of the investigation, deputies reported finding 95,000 fentanyl pulls and two bricks of fentanyl powder. Deputies said later searches found more than 125,000 grams of fentanyl, 286 grams of heroin, 1121 grams of meth, false identification documents and approximately $32,000 cash.

Deputies said the drugs had a street value of more than $2 million.

Prosecutors argued that all three co-defendants should be held on high bail amounts. Two are in custody on $250,000 bail and the third is held in jail on $100,000 bail. The next court date for all three are arraignments, where initial pleas are entered. Those are scheduled for 9 a.m. May 20 in the GA courtroom of the MRJC in Kent.

The defendants face the following charges:

Miguel A. Hernandez Domingo (aka Miguel A. Hernandez): Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl,heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Jose Ignacio Pelaez (aka Jose Ignacio Peleaz aka Jose Ignacio Pelaiz): Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

Valentin Garcia Lazcano (aka Valentin Lazcanogarcia): Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, heroin,cocaine, and methamphetamine.

It is important to note that these are accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.