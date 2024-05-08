The annual Khalsa Day Celebration and Parade will be held at the Accesso ShoWare Center this Saturday, May 11, 2024.

This free event will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The annual Khalsa Day Celebration is a vibrant festival filled with prayer, food, and martial arts demonstrations.

The Nagar Kirtan parade, where thousands of people proceed through the streets of Kent, is a highlight. Participants sing hymns from the sacred book of worship known as Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the Sikhs’ most ultimate holy scripture.

Significance of Sikhs in the Pacific Northwest: Sikhs have been an integral part of the fabric of Washington state for over a century. Their contributions span various fields, making them an essential and vibrant community.

Here are some key points about Sikhs:

Population in Washington State:

  • The Sikh community in Washington state has steadily grown over the years. As of the latest data, there are over 50-70 thousand Sikhs residing in our state.
  • Their presence enriches our cultural diversity and promotes understanding among different communities.

Contributions:

  • Business Owners: Sikhs are innovative business owners, contributing to the local economy and providing employment opportunities.
  • Educators: Many Sikhs serve as teachers, professors, and educators, imparting knowledge and shaping young minds.
  • Civic Leaders: Sikhs actively participate in civic life, advocating for social justice, equality, and community welfare.
  • Artists: From music to visual arts, Sikhs have made significant artistic contributions, adding to the cultural tapestry of the region.

Khalsa Day Celebration and Parade:

  • WHEN: May 11, 2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • WHERE: Accesso ShoWare Center, 625 W James St, Kent, WA 98032:

