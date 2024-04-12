Get ready for a celebration like no other, as downtown Kent transforms into the ultimate haven for nerds, geeks, and enthusiasts alike at the Kent Nerd Party on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
This event – which will run from 2 – 7 p.m. – promises an evening of unparalleled excitement, bringing together intellect, passion, and creativity.
The Nerd Party promotes downtown local, small businesses by highlighting nerd culture in a street wide event.
Small businesses on 1st Ave S. and W. Meeker Street will host local makers, artists, and authors who specialize in nerd culture, science fiction, fantasy, horror — books, games, toys and more.
- Retro Emporium: — Vintage to modern Pop Culture shop specializing in vintage 80s/90s collectibles and retro themed goods.
- Page Turner Books: Nerd culture store offering sci-fi, fantasy, mystery, movies, video games, comics and more.
- Big Wu’s Gym: Hosting SeaLUG Seattle-based Lego brick enthusiasts. Lego creations are large and elaborate, often taking hundreds of hours to create and will be on display at this location.
- Sweet Themes Bakery – featuring sweet nerdy themed treats!
- Cosplay Costume Contest: A Cosplay costume contest is a major event during the Nerd Party. Prizes will be awarded.
You can also expect food trucks, artists, vendors and authors and other shenanigans!
Vendor applications are open!
Apply to be a Vendor Here
RSVP for free or learn more about the Kent Nerd Party below: