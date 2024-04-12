SPONSORED :

An Earth Day Repair Event will be held at the Burien Library on Sunday, April 21, 2024, from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

This free King County community repair event in the multipurpose room will also include kids’ crafts activities for Earth Day, in the building lobby.

Sponsored by KING COUNTY REPAIR EVENTS PROGRAM.

At King County free repair events, skilled volunteers try to repair and mend small household items and clothing. Join us for this special Earth Day repair event at Burien Library Sunday, April 21, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

No reservations or appointments, but an advance sign-up gives priority over “walk-ins” or people’s second items. One signed-up item per person. But walk-ins are fine, too! We’ll help if we can!

To request an advance sign-up, or if you have questions, contact event coordinator Tom by email at [email protected] or by calling 206-477-4481. Emails are best. You can also post a comment or question on the Facebook event page for this event. See the program website – which includes lists of other area repair events, and repair businesses in King County – for more details on how these repair events work.

While you’re at this event, also check out the Earth Day kids’ crafts tables and environmental info tables in the lobby! Earth Day is Monday, April 22.

Event sponsored by King County Solid Waste Division and King County Library System.

Another Repair Event in Tukwila on May 11

And if you can’t make this event, the next repair event will be on Saturday, May 11, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Tukwila Community Center.

The Burien Library is located at 400 SW 152nd Street: