Get ready to launch into a universe where science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) come alive, at the Space for All STEM Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at the ShoWare Center in Kent.

“In partnership with the Kent Community Foundation and the Kent School District, we’re thrilled to invite you to our exhilarating, FREE Space for All STEM Festival, a celebration of diversity and inclusion that’s set to ignite minds and inspire dreams across our community,” organizers said.

This isn’t just any event though – it’s a dynamic, interactive adventure for the whole family! From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., there will be many interactive activities from organizations such as Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, Open World, Space United, and more!

Prepare to be starstruck as we welcome a true celestial pioneer, the remarkable retired astronaut Jose M. Hernandez! With stories that soar beyond the stratosphere, Jose will share his incredible journey from a child of migrant farmworkers to circling the cosmos. His keynote presentation is not just a story of reaching for the stars—it’s a testament to the power of diversity, determination, and dreaming big.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/418439840882819/