Toy and treat lover River is RASKC’s Pet of the Week!

River is VERY treat motivated and will happily “sit” and “shake” for them. He also loves plush toys and can destroy them in a matter of seconds so his adoptive family should plan on buying him many toys in the future!

River is a sweet dog who is also very strong. When River is outside, he likes to only be out for a few minutes and then quickly wants to go back in. He didn’t get very much outdoor experience before coming to RASKC, so he is learning how to love to go outside!

River is a neutered male who weighs about 55 pounds. His adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion and a discount on training through GoodPup. As Pet of the Week, River’s adoption fee is reduced!

If you are looking for a fun-loving dog to add to your family, please visit River at RASKC! RASKC is located at 21615 64th Ave S, in Kent and is open weekdays from Noon to 5 p.m. and weekends from Noon to 4 p.m.

You can find out more about River and his other friends waiting for homes on RASKC’s website at