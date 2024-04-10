A roundtable discussion with Congressman Adam Smith will be will be held on Monday, April 22, 2024, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Kent Chamber of Commerce office.

Are you passionate about the economic prosperity of our city? Do you run a small business, or are you impacted by the hurdles they face? This is your unique opportunity to make your voice heard and contribute to meaningful change!

We are thrilled to invite you to an exclusive forum on economic development and the challenges small businesses encounter in our community. This event isn’t just another meeting—it’s a chance to directly share your insights, concerns, and suggestions with someone who can make a difference: Representative Smith.

Why Should You Attend?

Direct Impact: Share your experiences and challenges with Rep. Smith, influencing policies and initiatives that affect our local economy and small businesses.

Community Engagement: Connect with fellow business owners, community leaders, and passionate residents. Your next collaboration or idea could start here!

Be Heard: This is a rare opportunity to discuss not just the issues you face, but also the solutions you envision. Let's work together for a thriving community.

Spots are limited, and your voice is important. Register now to secure your participation and let us know what topics you’re interested in discussing.

This forum is more than an event; it’s the beginning of a dialogue where your voice can lead to impactful changes. Whether you’re a small business owner, concerned citizen, or someone with ideas for our city’s economic development, your perspective is invaluable.

Don’t miss out on this chance to shape the future of our community. Register now, and let’s pave the way for a prosperous future together.

The Kent Chamber Office is located at 524 W. Meeker Street, Kent, WA 98032: