Theatre Battery is currently seeking performers of all ages to audition for their first ever classical production at Kent Station of ‘Romeo and Juliet.’

“Our goal is to cast a group of over 30 performers in the play, including youth, teens, adults, and elders,” organizers said.

The production will include music, dancing, and combat sequences, and casting is open to actors of all experience levels.

They are specifically searching for local high school students to join in the leading roles of Juliet, Romeo, Mercutio, Bevolio, and Tybalt.

Auditions are being held April 28, 29, and 30, and the 28th will include a group Shakespeare workshop geared toward auditioning high school students.

The full breakdown and audition details are available at theatrebattery.org/work-with-us.

For more info, please email [email protected].