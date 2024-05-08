To educate and generate excitement among high school students for the law and the legal profession, King County District Court will host Law Day events at the Maleng Regional Justice Center (MRJC) in Kent on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Students will participate in mock trials, and learn about careers in the court system from panels of judges, attorneys and court staff. The theme for Law Day 2024 is “Voices of Democracy.”

King County District Court’s Law Day events are being coordinated by Judge Michelle Gehlsen (in Redmond on May 10) and Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai (at MRJC May 17).

“In our commitment to enhancing Law Day, students will engage in mock trial cases tackling real-life legal scenarios they may encounter,” said Judge Gehlsen. “Moreover, we’re emphasizing the impacts and consequences of their decisions, illuminating potential outcomes they might overlook, to deepen their understanding of legal issues. We’re also highlighting the importance of being valuable community members.”

“In addition to helping students to better understand how courts work, Law Day is intended to support the long-term goal of diversifying the legal profession in King County,” added Judge Masaniai.

About King County District Court

King County District Court’s 25 elected judges hear a range of civil and criminal cases at locations throughout the County. The Court is one of the busiest courts in Washington, and is a leader in many areas involving public safety and access to justice.

More info at https://kingcounty.gov/en/legacy/courts/district-court.