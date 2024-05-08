REMINDER : The Kent Police Department’s Community Meeting will be this Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Highline Community College, in the Student Union Building – Mt. Constance/Olympia Room.

You can park in the main parking lot just to the west of Highway 99/Pacific Highway South.

“We will have signs and personnel helping direct you to the correct building and meeting place,” police said.

“We are excited to share with you information on our Neighborhood Response Team, Code Enforcement, Community Education Unit, updates to the pursuit law, and legal update.

“Hope to see you on Thursday!”