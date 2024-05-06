All are welcome to come play games and win prizes at Mom’s Day Out’s (MDO) Open House Carnival on Friday, May 31, 2024.

“Learn about our program and meet our teachers. MDO is a non profit, secular program designed to give parents and caregivers a break once a week while providing a fun, engaging place to play for children.”

According to their website:

“Mom’s Day Out (MDO) was organized by a group of mothers to provide a safe and nurturing atmosphere for their children while allowing them some personal time. MDO is an exceptional program where our staff loves to celebrate your child’s everyday success. We encourage imagination, learning, socialization and we strive to create memorable moments for your children. Our annual Christmas Program, Pajama Day, and Carnival Day are just a few of the special events your children will participate in and experience with our program.”

