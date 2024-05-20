A recent traffic stop for speeding near Russell Road in Kent resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old Federal Way man on a felony warrant for commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

Officer Brennan conducted the stop after clocking the vehicle traveling nearly 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. A subsequent check revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant out of King County for attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor. The bail for the warrant was set at $10,000.

According to the Kent Police Department, the driver initially complied with instructions to exit the vehicle. However, upon learning of the warrant, he physically resisted arrest. The suspect was a larger, stronger man, and even with backup Traffic Officer Morrison assisting, he was a handful to get into the patrol car.

Despite being handcuffed, the suspect repeatedly attempted to push away from the officers and flee. He was unsuccessful. His combative behavior resulted in an additional charge of resisting arrest.

The man was transported to the Kent jail for processing before being transferred to a King County jail to face the warrant charges. He was also issued a citation for speeding.

No one was injured during the arrest thanx to the excellent tactics deployed by our Traffic Officers.

“Great job Officers Brennan and Morrison getting this driver with that warrant off of our Kent streets,” police said.