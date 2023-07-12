Algo Healthii, located at at 209 E. Gowe Street in Kent, was shut down on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 12:25 p.m. by Public Health – Seattle & King County, due to operating without a valid permit.

According to their Facebook page, Algo Healthii sells vitamins, supplements, smoothies, tea and foods.

Public Health said that reasons for closing an establishment may also be due to food code violations and failure to follow the permitting process.

Depending on the type of closure, additional information may include the date the facility was shut down, whether the establishment has reopened, the date it reopened, and additional notes.

Information for restaurants closed by Public Health will remain online for a minimum of 7 days after the establishment is reopened.

More info here.

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

