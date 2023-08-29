Share the gift of music! Join the Orchestra of Flight for its 2023-24 season.

The Orchestra of Flight, a community orchestra based in Burien, invites recreational musicians to join for its 2023-24 season, beginning Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

Rehearsals are held on Monday nights from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church, 1005 SW 152nd St, Burien (map below).

Currently they have openings for percussion, all string instruments, and French horn.

“We are a noncompetitive, friendly organization, and no auditions are required to join. Our mission is to bring live orchestral music to seniors and to other communities whose members may have difficulty attending concerts in traditional venues.

“We also perform for the public at St. Elizabeth Church in Burien. We invite adults and intermediate to advanced level high school and college students to join us; we waive dues for students.

“Come and have fun while improving your musical skills and sharing the gift of music with others!”

For more information, please visit www.orchestraofflight.org, or send an email to [email protected].