The Kent Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 75th anniversary with its annual President’s Gala on Friday night, Sept. 22, 2023 at Green River College.

This fundraiser gala will run from 5 – 10 p.m., and will include “glitz, glamour and groovy vibes.”

Here’s more info from the chamber:

“Join us for an unforgettable night of glitz, glamour, and groovy vibes as we celebrate the Chamber’s 75th Birthday Gala!

“Indulge in delectable cuisine, groove to live music, and bid on exclusive auction items, all while enjoying exciting games and surprises.

“Get ready to dazzle in your finest attire as we toast 75 years of success, memories, and a promising future for our business community.

“Don’t miss out on this fabulous celebration that will leave you dancing, laughing, and creating lasting memories.”

For more info and to register, click here.

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

