The deadline to enter the 2023 Burien UFO (BUFO) Film Festival is coming up this Friday, July 28, 2023, and YOU could enter to win up to $5,000.

That’s right – $5,000 will go to the 1st place winner of this film festival.

BUFO will take place in Olde Burien on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, from 4 – 11 p.m. (details here).

Established in 2015, the Burien Film Festival is a three-day annual short film festival, founded to celebrate local and international short film arts, and to shine a spotlight on Burien.

Awards & Prizes:

Hyperlocal Burien: 5 – 7 minutes in length.

Short Film Festival awards the top three films with cash awards:

1st: $5,000

2nd: $1,000

3rd: $500

Requirements: Highlight at least one Burien neighborhood logo and use the following elements:

The theme is The Maury Island Incident , which happened before Roswell and is considered by many to be the first instance of a “Man In Black” encounter.

, which happened before Roswell and is considered by many to be the first instance of a “Man In Black” encounter. Please note though that filmmakers are not limited to using content included in the short film The Maury Island Incident. Content can be from any book, news story, internet source or article with info on the Maury Island Incident. Example sources are the historic book by Kenneth Arnold called “Coming of the Saucers” or Charlette LeFevere’s book entitled “The Maury Island UFO Incident.” Also, film Director/Producer Scott Schaefer has offered clips from the short film to all movie contestants (a link/code will be emailed to you once you enter).

Rules & Terms:

Hyperlocal Burien running time; 5 – 7 minutes.

Short Film Contest running time: 5 – 7 minutes maximum.

Entry must follow the stated guidelines for content to qualify.

Guidelines & Entry Info is Here: