The Casa Italiana Italian Cultural Center in Burien invites all to join them for a ‘Ferarri Festa’ from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Come check out the masterful Italian design that is a Ferrari automobile.

High style and even higher revving, you can marvel at the horsepower on site while enjoying freshly grilled sausages and peppers, delicious Italian bakery treats, espresso, gelato and even a beer and wine garden.

Entry is free to the public and you will always find warm hospitality while you browse the “Italians in Seattle history” displays and Italian market offerings in side the Casa.

If you happen to have a Ferrari yourself, be sure to come and share the excitement with your “baby.”

While you are there you can pick up official Ferragosto raffle tickets and take a chance at winning thousands in raffle prizes. The drawings will take place at the annual Ferragosto Festa, set for Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

More info here.

Come discover THE center for Italian Culture right here in South King County!

Benvenuto a Casa!

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S, Burien, WA 98168:





