Detectives with the Des Moines Police Department have recovered surveillance video showing the suspects and suspect vehicle from Monday’s (July 24, 2023) homicide in the Safeway parking lot at 21401 Pacific Highway S.

UPDATE July 25, 2023, 2:30 p.m. :

Tukwila Police located the Safeway homicide suspect vehicle on Tuesday, July 25 and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle fled and officers initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle crashed and officers were able to take one male and one female into custody.

A third male is still outstanding and officers, with help from King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One and K-9 Units, are currently searching for him.

As we previously reported, shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, a victim vehicle was parked in the Safeway parking lot, occupied by one male and one female.

A suspect vehicle arrived with two unknown occupants, and both got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the male in the victim vehicle.

The victim male was shot several times, and died at the scene.

Both suspects got back into their stolen vehicle and fled from the scene.

Here’s the latest information released by police:

Police say that the suspect vehicle is a grey 2021 Kia Forte, Washington license plate “CDJ5335”.

The passenger side rear window is covered with tape and the front license plate is missing.

The vehicle has been reported stolen to the police.

Both suspects appear to be slender black males in their mid to late teens (see photos below). Suspect 1 is wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans and dark colored shoes. Suspect 2 is wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, light colored jeans and white shoes. An unknown third person was driving the suspect vehicle.



Below are photos courtesy Des Moines P.D.:

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this case to contact them at 206-870-6871 or email [email protected] .