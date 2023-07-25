From our sister site The Waterland Blog:

Police are seeking the public’s help regarding a fatal shooting at the Des Moines Safeway (21401 Pacific Highway South; map below) on Monday night, July 24, 2023.

Police say that shortly after 5 p.m., a victim vehicle was parked in the Safeway parking lot, occupied by one male and one female.

A suspect vehicle arrived with two unknown occupants, and both got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the male in the victim vehicle.

The victim male was shot several times.

Both suspects got back into their stolen vehicle and fled from the scene.

Officers arrived and began life-saving measures on the male victim. Paramedics arrived on scene, but could not resuscitate him, and sadly, the male victim died.

The female was not injured, but was uncooperative.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any additional information is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department Tip Line at 206-870-6871 or [email protected] .

A shooting at Des Moines WA Safeway pic.twitter.com/jNZzDaDe00 — Piotr Zak (@piotr_zak16) July 25, 2023