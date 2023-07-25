SPONSORED :

On Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. in Olde Burien, you will have a chance to make your “cosplay” mark and potentially walk away with some cash and an incredible light-up trophy created by 3D Print This Thing (who will be vending his awesome lamps at BUFO):

Trophy, Cash Prizes, and Gift Certificates will be awarded in 6 categories! These include:

Most Convincing Man In Black (MIB)

Extraterrestrial Excellence – Most Creative Alien

Most Likely to be Abducted – Best team (two or more)

Out of this World – Kids

Galactic Good Dog – Pets

And Crowd Favorite!

The Burien UFO Festival will take place in Olde Burien from 4-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

It will feature Expert Presentations, Food and Beverages for purchase from Olde Burien Restaurants and Food Trucks, a Giant Bounce UFO, Facepainting, BUFO Film Festival, Art and Crafts Vendors, Live Painting by Crete_85 and MVN, DJ Lucky Strike spinning tunes and live music by amazing 80’s tribute band NiteWave, the Red Shirt Survivors, and Roeman and the Whereabouts.

Now is the time to start planning and creating your award-winning attire. Just in case you need a little inspiration, enjoy some photos of a few costume faves from the past:

Questions?

Email [email protected] and follow BUFO on Facebook here.



EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organization can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].