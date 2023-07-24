EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The 2023 PNW Economic Equity Summit will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Highline College.

This collaborative event is being produced in partnership with the Seattle Southside Chamber and the Renton and Kent Chambers to gather regional business leaders, policymakers, and the community together to find real solutions to the challenges our community faces – specifically the economic inequity prevalent in the Pacific Northwest.

The Keynote Speaker will be Zenovia Harris, CEO of the Kent Chamber of Commerce.

Featuring Panelist Speakers:

  • Mike Pellicciotti, WA State Treasurer
  • Luis Navarro, Director of Workforce Development, Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Port of Seattle
  • Diane Dobson, CEO, Renton Chamber
  • Annie McGrath, CEO, Seattle Southside Chamber

Business Involvement Opportunities

Sponsorship opportunities are still available – for more information please download the Seattle Southside Chamber Event Sponsorship Form.

FOR INFO OR TO REGISTER, CLICK HERE

  • WHAT: 2023 PNW Economic Equity Summit
  • WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM
  • COST:
    • Members: $50
    • Non-Members: $75
    • Students: $15
  • WHERE: Highline College, 2400 S 240th Street, Des Moines, WA 98198:

Related posts

2021 Annual PNW Economic Equity Summit to be held virtually on Wednesday, June 23 Kent, Renton & Seattle Southside Chambers’ PNW Economic Equity Summit will be June 23 Kent Farmers Market opens this Saturday, June 17 at Town Square Plaza SAVE THE DATE: Kent Chamber’s 2019 Business Expo will be Oct. 15

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

Leave a comment

COMMENT POLICY: Please use your real name and remain civil – no attacks. Since it's an election year, comments that campaign or complain about candidates will NOT be approved. Try writing a thoughtful, informed, intelligent comment that would make your Mom proud.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *