EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The 2023 PNW Economic Equity Summit will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Highline College.

This collaborative event is being produced in partnership with the Seattle Southside Chamber and the Renton and Kent Chambers to gather regional business leaders, policymakers, and the community together to find real solutions to the challenges our community faces – specifically the economic inequity prevalent in the Pacific Northwest.

The Keynote Speaker will be Zenovia Harris, CEO of the Kent Chamber of Commerce.

Featuring Panelist Speakers:

Mike Pellicciotti, WA State Treasurer

Luis Navarro, Director of Workforce Development, Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Port of Seattle

Diane Dobson, CEO, Renton Chamber

Annie McGrath, CEO, Seattle Southside Chamber

Business Involvement Opportunities

Sponsorship opportunities are still available – for more information please download the Seattle Southside Chamber Event Sponsorship Form .

WHAT: 2023 PNW Economic Equity Summit

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

COST: Members: $50 Non-Members: $75 Students: $15

WHERE: Highline College, 2400 S 240th Street, Des Moines, WA 98198: