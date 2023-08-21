Kent Police Community Academy Classes will be held on Tuesday evenings for 10 weeks, starting Sept. 26, 2023, and will run through Dec. 5.

The sessions will be held in person at the Kent Police/Fire Training Center located on the East Hill of Kent.

The Community Police Academy is delivered in a series of classes that offer straightforward, candid information regarding daily and specialized operations of the police department, while defining the agency’s role in the community.

A wide range of law enforcement topics will be discussed to include an overview of law enforcement, recruiting, traffic enforcement, investigations, narcotics, gangs, community education, use of force, stress and chaplaincy, and K-9.

There is no cost for participating in the Community Police Academy. It is open to any adult 18 years or older that lives, works, or has an interest in the City of Kent and its police department.

SPACE IS LIMITED AND PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED

Applications are available online on the Kent Police Department Community Education Page:

https://www.kentwa.gov/departments/police-department/community-education#police_academy

For security reasons all applicants must pass a background check.

Upon completion of a Community Police Academy, participants will be allowed to participate a 4-hour ride along with a patrol officer.

An optional tour of our City of Kent Corrections Facility will also be offered on a Saturday during the Fall session.

For additional information please email [email protected].