Seattle Police officers this week tracked down and arrested two suspects in Kent, Seattle P.D. announced.

Seattle Police said that officers obtained information regarding the location of the suspect and organized an arrest operation to take him into custody.

On Aug. 16, 2023, police conducted the arrest operation at around 2 p.m. in Kent, taking both a 23-year-old and 16-year-old into custody.

Officers observed the 23-year-old male suspect arrive in a black Mercedes in the 400 block of South 262nd Street. As police continued their surveillance of the suspect, a second 16-year-old male was recognized to be a wanted person with two outstanding felony warrants. Before contact was made with the subjects, police observed the juvenile suspect to be armed.

Soon after, the vehicle – now occupied with four subjects – left the area and stopped at a nearby business in the 1200 block of Central Avenue North. When the juvenile suspect driver entered the business, police approached the vehicle and detained all the occupants.

The juvenile suspect spotted police as he exited from the business and fled from the location. A foot pursuit ensued and shortly after the fleeing suspect was taken into custody.

Police identified the other two subjects in the vehicle and released them from the scene.

A search of the adult suspect resulted in the recovery of an extended Glock pistol magazine. With further investigation, three firearms were observed in the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was obtained to retrieve the firearms.

The 23-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail for his felony harassment warrant and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The juvenile was booked into the King County Child and Family Justice Center for two felony warrants and an additional charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.