From our sister site The Auburn Examiner:

On Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, Michael Lonnie Smith – an off-duty Auburn Police officer who struck and killed a 65-year-old pedestrian in Seattle in 2022 – was sentenced to over 7 years in prison.

Smith previously told the court that on April 23, 2022, he was speeding over 80 mph when he was intoxicated, lost control of his vehicle, went off the road onto a sidewalk and hit 65-year-old Clifford Lloyd Jones Jr., who was killed at the scene. This happened along 15th Ave West in Seattle’s Interlay neighborhood.

A sample of Smith’s blood taken within two hours of driving contained an alcohol concentration of .16 g/1000mL, his statement to the court said. The legal limit in Washington State is 0.08.

Smith was sentenced Friday afternoon for Vehicular Homicide (DUI) and Reckless Endangerment to 88 months (roughly 7.3 years), an agreed recommendation, and a concurrent 364-day sentence for Reckless Endangerment.

The standard range set by state lawmakers for someone with Smith’s history (a 0 offender score) is 78 to 102 months for Vehicular Homicide (DUI). That range is 6.5 to 8.5 years.

This case was handled by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Felony Traffic Unit.