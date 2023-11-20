The King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in an investigation regarding two bodies found in bushes under trash/debris in Maple Valley.

The first is a 57-year-old male, and the second is a 34-year-old female.

The cause of death and the event(s) surrounding how the bodies came to be at the location of SE 252nd Street & 238th Ave SE (map below) are still under investigation.

This is part of an incident that started on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, when a citizen called 911 to report a deceased person in the bushes, covered in debris/trash, at that location in the city of Maple Valley.

Maple Valley Police and Fire Department arrived on scene, and determined the person found was deceased.

KCSO Major Crimes responded later that evening to investigate.

Police are asking for the community’s help in finding those responsible. Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit a tip at 206-263-2090, via email at [email protected] or anonymously via https://p3tips.com/community/index.htm.