In celebration of Earth Day, Kent’s Blue Origin will be hosting a ‘For the Benefit of Earth Day‘ Fun Run on Saturday, April 20, 2024 in downtown Kent, starting at 9 a.m. at Kherson Park.

“Explore this gem of a planet step by step,” organizers said. “Join Blue Origin on Saturday, April 20, at one of our 10K, 5K, or 1-mile races across the U.S. both in-person and virtually.”

Organizers anticipate around 300+ people, mostly Blue Origin folks, but this event is open to the general public.

The run will kick off at 9 a.m. local time.

Drinks and snacks will be provided during the post-run celebration.

Blue Origin will send out the participant e-mail with all event details one week prior to the race. This will provide course maps, parking, race day schedule, and more. Please make sure to register in advance for the events to stay up to date on all race information.

“For every runner that joins one of our races, Blue Origin will make a donation to plant a tree in your honor through One Tree Planted, a non-profit focused on global reforestation. Check out their most recent impact report.”

Register Online Here

For more information and to register, please visit the official website at the link below:

Video

Here’s a video, courtesy Blue Origin: