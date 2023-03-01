On Wednesday morning, Mar. 1, 2023 at about 6:58 a.m., Kent Police Officers responded to the 20800 block of 110th Ave SE (map below) on Kent’s East Hill in response to a kidnapping.

The 911 caller stated that her vehicle had just been stolen by a stranger, and that her two young children were still inside.

Kent Police and 911 dispatch immediately advised surrounding Law Enforcement agencies and requested assistance in locating the vehicle.

At about 7:20 a.m. the vehicle – with the children still inside – was located by a Kent Officer in the 10900 block of SE 233rd.

The suspect had fled the area, and luckily, the children were unharmed.

Kent Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the kidnapping suspect pictured below. Please call the Kent PD tip line @ 253-856-5808 or send an email to [email protected] if you have information about his identity.

CALL 911 if you know who the suspect is and his current location.