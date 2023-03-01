On Tuesday night, Feb. 28, 2023 at about 9:49 p.m. a Kent Police Officer was patrolling in the 22800 block of Central Ave. N. (map below) and located two people standing in the roadway.

The Officer made contact and discovered a third person with life threatening injuries was on the ground.

Police say that he immediately requested medical aid, and began life-saving efforts until medics arrived.

Tragically the victim – an adult male – succumbed to his injuries.

A witness advised that they had heard the victim being struck by a vehicle, but the driver fled the scene without stopping.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit is working to identify the suspect vehicle and driver.

If you were a witness to this Hit and Run, please call the KPD Tip Line @ 253-856-5808 or send a note to [email protected].