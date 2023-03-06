The Auburn Symphony Chamber Series Woodwind Variations concert will be Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023, starting at 4 p.m. at St. Matthew – San Mateo Episcopal Church.
In this concert you will be treated to various musical configurations – duet, trio, sextet.
Each will bring out different tones, colors, and timbers of the wind instruments.
Join us for this fun exploration of music.
Tickets: $25 ($10 student) http://bit.ly/3uKL3Xs
Musicians:
- Rodger Burnett, french horn
- Jennifer Nelson, clarinet
- Mona Butler, bassoon
- Shannon Spicciati, oboe
- Wendy Wilhelmi, flute
More info here:
Photo courtesy Rodger Burnett.
St. Matthew – San Mateo Episcopal Church is located at 123 L St NE, Auburn, WA 98002:
