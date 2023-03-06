The Auburn Symphony Chamber Series Woodwind Variations concert will be Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023, starting at 4 p.m. at St. Matthew – San Mateo Episcopal Church.

In this concert you will be treated to various musical configurations – duet, trio, sextet.

Each will bring out different tones, colors, and timbers of the wind instruments.

Join us for this fun exploration of music.

Tickets: $25 ($10 student) http://bit.ly/3uKL3Xs

Musicians:

Rodger Burnett, french horn Jennifer Nelson, clarinet Mona Butler, bassoon Shannon Spicciati, oboe Wendy Wilhelmi, flute



More info here:

Photo courtesy Rodger Burnett.

St. Matthew – San Mateo Episcopal Church is located at 123 L St NE, Auburn, WA 98002: