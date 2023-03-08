Kent Downtown Partnership’s 2023 Downtown Kent Cider & Ale Trail will be Friday, April 28, 2023, from 6 – 9 pm.

It is all about beer and cider! Enjoy fresh ingredients and crisp, bold flavors that will tempt the taste buds of beer lovers and aficionados alike.

The Cider & Ale Trail will showcase an outstanding lineup of brewers who will be hosted by historic downtown businesses featuring well-known and not-so-local brewers like Greenwood Cider, Top Down Brewery, Half Lion Brewery, Cole Street Brewing, 2towns Cider, Lost Wood Brewery and more to come.

“We love beer, we love drinking it and we love introducing new products to the community,” said Erica Carew, KDP Program Coordinator. “Beer lovers can look forward tastings of these social, bubbly and vivacious beverages in addition to live entertainment, fun conversations, lots of laughs and a lively vibe.”

“Participants will enjoy specialty beer and cider offerings while rubbing elbows with Kent and regional brewers. The community has asked for more beer events, so we are super excited to kick the spring off with this event” Carew added.

Visitors are encouraged to come early to check out our unique shops and restaurants.

Cideries and Breweries will include:

Half Lion Brewery 2 Towns Cider House Greenwood Brewing Cole Street brewing Top-Down Brewing Lost Wood Brewery and more to come!



Guests can also purchase cider and beer products tax-free to bring home.

Shops and restaurants are open to the public; tasting requires tickets and you must be 21 over.

TICKETS:

$30 (Includes 10 tastings, disposable glass, wrist band and program guide)



Info and tickets:

Proceeds from this event benefit the Kent Downtown Partnership and go toward future programs and projects in Historic Downtown Kent.