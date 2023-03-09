The Kent Downtown Partnership & Altha’s Louisiana Spices will come together again in August, 2023 to produce the Cajun Food & Music Fest, and they’re seeking artists, makers and creators.

This community event drew over 3,500 people in 2022, and the 2023 event is open to all ages.

Cajun Food & Music Fest will happen in downtown Kent’s Burlington Green Park on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, from 2-7 p.m. Railroad Avenue will be closed for the music festival, food trucks, pedestrian marketplace, beer garden and kids’ activities.

The KDP is now accepting applications for artists and vendors. We are looking for vendors with a variety of price points, mediums, and focuses. Priority will be given to vendors whose items are 60% handcrafted and fit the vision of the marketplace.

Priority will be given to those who apply early.

Vendors will be provided a 10×10 space located outdoors on Railroad Ave Vendors must provide their own table and/or fixtures and weather protection. Vendors are required to be set up in their space prior to the opening event and must remain until the event closes. Vendors are responsible for handling their own sales, booths, and materials. A booth fee of $150 is due upon acceptance/confirmation by the KDP. There is no application fee. Booth spaces do not include power; if power is required, inquire with the Program Coordinator. Vendors accepted will be required to provide a Certificate of Insurance naming KDP as additional insured (if you do not have insurance, we will provide a link to one day event insurance for $49).



Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as space is limited.

Applications will be juried by a team of local artists, and acceptances will be notified by email.

For more information or questions, please contact Erica Carew at (253) 813-6976 or [email protected].