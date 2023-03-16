To celebrate National Poetry Month and poetry’s vibrant role in our lives, Auburn’s Poet Laureate James Rodgers is hosting a poetry contest.

The Auburn National Poetry Month Poetry Contest is a free, all-ages contest open to all. Any poem submitted for judging must, in its entirety, be an original work by the entrant.

“I believe poetry shines a light into the darkest corners illuminating what needs to be seen,” said Rodgers. “This contest is a chance for my fellow poets to share a little bit of that light, and maybe even get a bit of light themselves.”

Entering the contest is easy! Email all contest submissions to [email protected] Submissions are due by Monday, April 3, 2023. Entries must include the poet’s name, age, and email address. Additionally, all poems submitted by World Poetry Day (March 21) will be entered into a raffle.

Contest winners will be announced at the National Poetry Month Poetry Night held at Zola’s Café on Friday, April 14, 2023.

For full contest rules and information, visit www.untetheredchaos.com/auburnpoetrycontest. For more information or to learn how you can support the Auburn National Poetry Month Poetry Contest

email [email protected].

The Auburn National Poetry Month Poetry Contest is not sponsored by the City of Auburn.

About National Poetry Month

Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, National Poetry Month is a special occasion that celebrates poets’ integral role in our culture and that poetry matters. Over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world, with tens of millions of readers, students, K–12 teachers, librarians, booksellers, literary events curators, publishers, families, and—of course—poets, marking poetry’s important place in our lives.

Learn more about National Poetry Month https://poets.org/national-poetry-month

About James Rodgers

James Rodgers is Auburn’s honorary 2021-2023 Poet Laureate. He is a prolific poet living in Pacific and has been in the Pacific Northwest his entire life. While James prefers humor, he writes all kinds of poetry, having been published in multiple publications. He also has three self-published chapbooks. James is a very talented and respected poet with a long-time commitment to Auburn’s literary arts community.

Learn more about James Rodgers https://jamesrodgershaikooky.blogspot.com/ About Zola’s Cafe

Voted Auburn’s favorite coffee spot, Zola’s Café offers a variety of delicious coffeehouse favorites, with vegan and gluten free options. The cafe is conveniently located on Main Street in downtown Auburn, with covered outdoor seating and street parking available. Zola’s Café 402 E Main St #120, Auburn, WA 98002.

Learn more about Zola’s Cafe here: https://www.facebook.com/Zolascafeauburn