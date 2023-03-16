SPONSORED :

Recently opened in Des Moines, WA, Saltwater Animal Hospital is now offering Saturday hours as well as convenient “drop-off’ services to make it easy for busy clientele to care for their fur-babies.

The clean and efficient clinic is offering Saturday hours from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., bringing customer convenience to a whole new level.

Saltwater Animal Hospital is a family-owned practice serving dogs, cats, exotics and their owners throughout the greater Des Moines area.

Now in addition to their wide variety of medical, same day prompt care, surgical, dental, and preventative services, they are also offering a “Drop-off and Go”service where owners can bring their pets to the clinic in the morning, where they will be examined, can receive treatments and then be retrieved prior to 5:30 PM

Here’s what they have to say about this wonderful new service:

“We understand that life can be hectic. and finding the time to care for your pet’s veterinary needs can be challenging. Our Drop Off and Go service provides a stress-free option for pet owners, allowing you to keep to your busy schedule while your furry friend is receiving excellent care.”

Here’s a little more about the process:

DESIGNED TO PROVIDE PEACE OF MIND Our service is designed to provide peace of mind and ease of access, making it ideal for wellness appointments and sick exams. All you need to do is call us to schedule an appointment and inform us that you’ll drop off your pet. Drop-offs are between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., and pick-ups are before 5:30 p.m. At Saltwater Animal Hospital, we are dedicated to ensuring the comfort and well-being of your pet, and we guarantee that your furry friend will receive the highest quality of care while in our hands. So why wait? If you’re looking for a hassle-free solution for your pet’s veterinary needs, try our Drop Off and Go service today! Contact us to learn more and schedule an appointment.

Come see for yourself why Saltwater Animal Hospital is fast becoming our area’s favorite choice for expert care and convenience!

CONTACT

Saltwater Animal Hospital

22014 7th Ave S., Suite 100

Des Moines, WA 98198

(206) 580-4640

[email protected]