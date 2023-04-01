What’s better than a yard sale on a summer day? How about hundreds of them all at once?

The City of Auburn’s Community Yard Sale is returning this year the weekend of June 9, 10, & 11 for another round of community thrifting.

De-clutter, reduce and reuse! Be a part of the fun and have a yard sale at your Auburn home that weekend.

Participants who register by May 15 will have their address listed on the City of Auburn website alongside many other in the community.

If you miss the registration period, you can still pick up a FREE Yard Sale sign at the Customer Service Center Utility Counter after May 29, 2023, or you can download the material from the City’s website here.

For more information email [email protected] or call 253-931-3038.