All are invited to enjoy an evening of great storytelling with local history buff Steve Edmiston, who will be taking us through the mysterious connection the Pacific Northwest has with some of the most enduring characters in UFO history – the iconic “Men In Black.”“

This free event will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Marina Mercantile in Des Moines.

Edmiston is a local historian, lawyer and filmmaker who wrote the screenplay for award-winning The Maury Island Incident film. He is also the founder/organizer of 6/22 MIB Birthday Bash, returning for its second yeast on June 22, 2023.

This event is no cost, but donations are highly encouraged.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/958253598661952/

Marina Mercantile is located at 22341 Marine View Drive South in Des Moines: