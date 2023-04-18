On Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at about 1:55 p.m., a fatal Officer-involved shooting took place on the East Hill of Kent.

Police say that Officers responded to a 911 call of a verbal dispute between a male and female. Officers were advised that the 911 caller stated that the male half was refusing to leave, acting erratically, and was believed to be intoxicated. The caller also relayed that the male was drinking gasoline and pouring it onto himself.

Initial information from a witness indicates that Officers made contact with the male, who had police said had armed himself with a circular saw.

Officers attempted to back away from the male and use less-lethal measures to stop him, but police say that this did not work.

Moments later, Officers fired on the male.

Officers immediately performed life-saving aid and were assisted by Puget Sound Fire personnel.

However, despite their efforts, the male, a 52-year-old Kent resident, did not survive.

Police Chief Rafael Padilla called in the Valley Independent Investigative Team, (VIIT) to conduct the investigation.

The involved Officers will be placed on Administrative Leave, which is standard protocol.