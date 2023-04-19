SPONSORED :

You may have seen a few trailers for the new Hulu limited series “Tiny Beautiful Things,” featuring Katheryn Hahn, and been intrigued to watch the compelling story based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed.

It follows Clare, a struggling writer who becomes a much-followed advice columnist, even though her own life is less than “all together.”

Before you stream that in your pajamas, why not get out and see “Tiny Beautiful Things” LIVE onstage during BAT Theatre’s (Burien Actors Theatre) production, which opens this Friday, April 21 and continues through May 14, 2023?

Support BAT’s return to in-person theater, and you can be the smarty pants who is able to compare and contrast the stage version vs. the streaming version and perhaps vs. the bestselling eponymous book, should you read that as well. Imagine the dazzling drinks party banter you’ll be armed with—WINK!

Everyone knows that powerful stories can be all the more powerful when you see actual humans speaking sometimes difficult but also funny, ironic or challenging lines live in-person. The story jumps off the page into 3-D, in a visceral way.

Plus, the stage version is much different from the series. The play focuses more on the author’s interactions with the readers of her advice column. “Tiny Beautiful Things” is a deeply moving and, at times, funny exploration of resilience based on Cheryl Strayed’s (author of Wild) journey as the beloved anonymous advice columnist for Dear Sugar. Over the years, thousands of people turned to Sugar for wisdom, hope and healing. At first unsure of herself, Sugar finds a way to weave her own life experiences together with her readers’ deep yearning and heartrending questions.

The play’s script has a prestigious pedigree. Adapted from Strayed’s book, the play is written by uber successful playwright-movie/TV star-producer and otherwise multi-hyphenate talent Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 1 & 2, My Life in Ruins, etc.), who shares a co-conceived credit on the stage adaptation with Marshall Herman and Thomas Kail.

BAT’s production is directed by local actress, screenwriter and playwright Devin Rodger.

Save $3 with special B-Town Blog coupon code

As if all the above were not enough reason to buy your ticket now, allow us to sweeten the pot! Use coupon code BLOG and save $3.00 per ticket for everyone in your party off the modest admission price. Book now for best availability (click coupon, select which performance you want to see, click “Apply Discount Code” then enter BLOG to get the discount):

Tiny Beautiful Things runs April 21 through May 14, 2023 – Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Masks are required for all performances; if you need one, they will be available at the door.

NOTE BAT’s new venue and address – the theater space at Kennedy Catholic High School, 140 S. 140th Street, Burien, WA 98168-3496 (map below). Ample free parking is available on-site, please follow the signs for optimal proximity to theater entrance.

NOTE : Tiny Beautiful Things may have triggers for some. This play contains strong language and some sensitive adult content. Please email [email protected] or call our office if you would like to discuss any concerns you have prior to attending.

Help BAT through GiveBig

Also, help BAT through GiveBig (Washington Gives). BAT aims to raise $8,500 to support its programming and move them forward in their mission to build a performing and visual arts center in venue-starved South King County.

Make a difference by giving to BAT during GiveBig. This annual drive to support nonprofits throughout the state happens May 2-3, 2023.

Early giving begins April 18:

https://www.wagives.org/organization/burien-actors-theatre