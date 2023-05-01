Donors are needed for a Pop-Up Blood Drive at Kent Station starting this Wednesday, May 3, 2023, and continuing on May 10, 11, 24 and 25.

Make your appointment now for May 3, 10, 11, 24 and 25 – sign up to saves lives by using the link below, or call 800-398-7888:

https://schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=3005

No walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted onsite.

Masks are now optional; appointments are required.

Been told you’re ineligible? There are other significant ways to help! Even if you can’t give blood for patient care you CAN give blood for medical research—and we need you!

Please consider participating in our research program or becoming a volunteer.

Kent Station Pop-Up Donor Center is located at 438 Ramsay Way, next to Daiso: