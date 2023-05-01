Kent Police will be holding a Community Meeting on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at Meridian Elementary School.

“We would like to invite you to a community meeting with special presentations on Kent PD’s Co-responder unit and a staffing update,” police said.

There will be an opportunity for Q & A as well.

If you have any questions, please contact Stacy Judd at [email protected] or Sara Wood at [email protected].

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/568684285362700/

Meridian Elementary School is located at 25621 140th Ave SE: