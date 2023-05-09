The King County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that, just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, they discovered that a woman had been found fatally shot in Kent.

Police said they received a call at 12:53 a.m. from Valley Comm. of a possible shooting at S. 277 Street & Green River Road S. (map below).

The reporting party told police that his girlfriend had been shot at this location, and upon KCSO Deputies arriving, the body of a deceased female was found.

Police add that there is no suspect information or motive yet in this shooting.

Major Crimes Detectives are on scene.

“As this is an active investigation there are no other details that can be released at this time,” KCSO added.